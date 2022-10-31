Share:

LAHORE -Two workers were killed in a cylinder blast at a textile mill, situated at Raiwind-Manga bypass here on Sunday. Police said that mill workers were present there when cylinder blast occurred welding work. As a result, they received severe burn injuries and died on-the-spot. The dead workers were identified as Ijaz, son of Muhammad Farooq (37), and Ashiq, son of Muhammad Boota (44). Rescue-1122 volunteers reached the site and started operation. Later, the bodies were handed over to the police for investigation.