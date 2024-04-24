The Breadwinner

Bread, a staple food in many households, has seen a significant price hike in the past recent years, making it challenging for some individuals and families to afford. However, the newly elected 'first time' chief minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken an impressive step to curb the prices of bread to facilitate general public at large.

The government of Punjab is providing a reasonable subsidy to the bread sellers and in return, they have reduced the prices and selling 'naan' at Rs 20 and the 'roti' at Rs 16 only. The biggest challenge was not just to announce this package but to work coherently on the implementation of it. Surprisingly, more than 99% of the bread sellers (tandoors) in Punjab have already decreased their prices and are completely in line with the price control policy initiated by the chief minister of Punjab.

Keeping the on going inflation and general commodity price rises in view, access to affordable bread is crucial for individuals and families on a tight budget. Maryam Nawaz Sharif has proved herself to be a blessing in disguise by giving some sort of relief to the general public with the help of this initiative. A relief that is not only on papers but immediately has been implemented.

Last but not the least, nations never rise in a day, week or months, it takes a lot, a lot of will and commitment, a lot of time and honesty, long term projects and public support. Today, we all are in dire need to join hands and move forward towards a promising future.