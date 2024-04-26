Economic Challenges

To shed some light on the divide between different regions and socio-economic groups of Pakistan, UNDP Assistant Secretary General Kianna Wignaraja discussed some reforms that the organization has planned in order to reinforce sustainable development in Pakistan. Most notably, she touched upon the youth’s digital transformation as an important avenue for economic reform.

Pakistan is facing a myriad of challenges; our persistent economic instability has now been joined by climate resilience, digital transformation, and inclusive growth to name a few. To address these issues, Wignaraja expressed optimism about aligning the goals of UNDP with Pakistan’s needs. The energy crisis in Pakistan is one of the main problems that the agricultural sector is facing. To mitigate the negative impact of high fuel costs, Wignaraja emphasised the importance of turning to renewable resources and reducing the dependency on fossil fuels, an initiative our government is pursuing as well. One of the common themes of Pakistan’s discussions with the UNDP, IMF, and the World Bank has been the need for political stability. Stability and revitalization are intertwined, and as Wignaraja pointed out, bridging the divide between our citizens is highly dependent on getting our political parties on one footing as well. The current government is visibly showing their agreement with this stance, trying to minimize polarization on all fronts after the by-elections this week.

Moreover, the UNDP’s concern with climate resilient infrastructure and planning is also a domain that our government is currently working on and planning for countermeasures for the effects of incoming floods and droughts – a threat to our citizens and economic prosperity. The UNDP’s support in setting up early warning systems and water management systems will go a long way in our fortification process against a threat that disproportionately affects us, and international support being materialized is a good sign.

That being said, the challenge to bridge the digital divide between the richest and the poorest segments due to inadequate infrastructure and affordability issues still persists. Collaboration with the UNDP to ensure equitable access to digital technology is an excellent prospect for our youth. Digital equity across our social strata will create more job opportunities, particularly in remote areas of the nation.

It is good to see that our state is on the right track, but following international recommendations on paper is not enough. We need to translate our rhetoric into action in order to make the difference that has eluded us for so long.