Justice prevails

South Africa’s filing of a legal case in favor of Palestine at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) is commendable. In this case, South Africa accused Israel of various offenses, such as causing hunger, dehydration, and starvation in Gaza by obstructing sufficient humanitarian aid, cutting off essential resources like water, food, fuel, and electricity, and failing to provide shelter or sanitation to Palestinians in Gaza.

During the proceedings at the ICJ, South Africa highlighted a death toll of 23,000, with 70% of the victims being women and children. Additionally, South Africa pointed out several statements by Israeli state representatives, including those at the highest levels, by the Israeli president, Prime Minister, and Minister of Defense, illustrating a genocidal intent.

The lawyers stressed that amid constant bombardment by the Israel Defense Forces, there was no safe space left in Gaza. Furthermore, the South African legal team underscored the need to view the current military operations in the broader context of historical events, including the “Nakba” of 1948, 75 years of apartheid, 56 years of occupation, and 16 years of siege.

Moreover, on January 26, 2024, after two weeks of initial hearings, the ICJ issued a landmark ruling demanding that Israel undertake all necessary measures to prevent acts falling within the purview of the Genocide Convention. Israel was also instructed to submit a report to the Court within one month regarding the measures it has taken to give effect to the order and to ensure that its military forces do not commit any offenses in Gaza.

The ICJ’s ruling signals a moral victory for Palestine and those demanding an end to Israel’s retaliatory violence. However, the Court has not called for a permanent ceasefire.

South Africa’s actions exemplify a staunch commitment to justice and international law, contrasting sharply with the tendency of many Middle Eastern countries to prioritise political alliances over human rights. It is striking that certain nations in the Middle East have not condemned the atrocities committed by the Zionist state of Israel in Gaza. Solidarity entails more than mere rhetoric; it requires tangible, proactive measures.

SYED ZAMIN ALI,

Larkana.