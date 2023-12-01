Friday, December 01, 2023
BISE SBA announces date for submission of online enrolment for HSC Part-I

OUR STAFF REPORT
December 01, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD-Secretary, Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Shaheed Benazirabad announced that HSC Part-I candidates of Districts Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar and Naushehro Feroze affiliated with the Board can submit their Enrolment Bio-Data for the session 2023-2024 by December 12, 2023.  The Government of Sindh has abolished the enrolment fee of the government institutions’ candidates while private institutions candidates would pay Rs 900 as a regular candidate fee.  He said after the stipulated date a late fee of Rs 500 would be paid from Dec 12 to 18 and Rs 1000 late fee from  Dec 19 to 26 for online enrolment. 

OUR STAFF REPORT

