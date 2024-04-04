Badge pinning ceremony of 27 inspectors held at RPO office

RAWALPINDI - The badge pinning ceremony of the rank of inspector was held at Regional Police Officer (RPO) Office here on Wednesday. RPO Rawalpindi Region Babar Sarfraz Alpa along with ADIG Malik Naheem Akhter pinned badges of the rank of Inspectors to 27 newly promoted officers of Rawalpindi police and expressed best wishes for their future professional career. RPO Rawalpindi Region Babar Sarfraz Alpa congratulated the newly promoted police officers and said that departmental promotion not only upgrades the rank but also enhances responsibilities of the officers to serve the humanity with more dedication and professionalism. He said they should work hard to achieve more success in future. ADIG Malik Naheem Alhter also felicitated the police officers of Rawalpindi police for their promotions in next rank. The police officers promoted to rank of inspectors on orders of the Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar have been identified as Raja Nadim Zafar, Malik Tanvir Ashraf, Yasir Mehmood, Aftab Rashid, Muhammad Ghaffar, Azhar Mehmood, Sibtul Hassan, Zulfiqar Ali, Muhammad Farooq, Shaukat Ali, Javed Iqbal, Gulfraz Ahmed Khan, Tariq Manzoor, Muhammad Akram, Muhammad Yar, Zafar Iqbal, Rashid Ahmed, Babar Ali, Manzoor Hussain, Ghulam Hussain, Ms Gulnaz Begum, Shehzad Iqbal, Zohaib Ali, Abdul Rahim and Shakeel Ahmed.