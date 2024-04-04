Thursday, April 04, 2024
Badge pinning ceremony of 27 inspectors held at RPO office

Israr Ahmad
April 04, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI   -   The badge pinning ceremony of the rank of inspector was held at Regional Police Officer (RPO) Office here on Wednes­day. RPO Rawalpindi Region Babar Sarfraz Alpa along with ADIG Malik Naheem Akhter pinned badges of the rank of Inspectors to 27 newly pro­moted officers of Rawalpin­di police and expressed best wishes for their future profes­sional career. RPO Rawalpin­di Region Babar Sarfraz Alpa congratulated the newly pro­moted police officers and said that departmental promotion not only upgrades the rank but also enhances responsi­bilities of the officers to serve the humanity with more ded­ication and professionalism. He said they should work hard to achieve more success in fu­ture. ADIG Malik Naheem Al­hter also felicitated the police officers of Rawalpindi police for their promotions in next rank. The police officers pro­moted to rank of inspectors on orders of the Inspector Gener­al of Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar have been identified as Raja Nadim Zafar, Malik Tan­vir Ashraf, Yasir Mehmood, Af­tab Rashid, Muhammad Ghaf­far, Azhar Mehmood, Sibtul Hassan, Zulfiqar Ali, Muham­mad Farooq, Shaukat Ali, Javed Iqbal, Gulfraz Ahmed Khan, Tariq Manzoor, Muhammad Akram, Muhammad Yar, Zafar Iqbal, Rashid Ahmed, Babar Ali, Manzoor Hussain, Ghulam Hussain, Ms Gulnaz Begum, Shehzad Iqbal, Zohaib Ali, Ab­dul Rahim and Shakeel Ahmed.

Israr Ahmad

