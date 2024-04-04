Thursday, April 04, 2024
PM Shehbaz summons cabinet meeting to discuss six-point agenda

PM Shehbaz summons cabinet meeting to discuss six-point agenda
Web Desk
12:42 PM | April 04, 2024
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif summoned a meeting of the federal cabinet on Thursday (today) to discuss a six-point agenda.

The meeting, scheduled to begin at 11 am in the Prime Minister's House, will take up the resignation of SME Bank President Tahir Hussain and appointment of a new president.

The cabinet will approve the Economic Policy Statement for submission to the National Assembly.

The meeting will grant permission to former navy chief Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi to receive foreign award. It will approve formation of an inquiry commission regarding the torture of Shehbaz Shabbir in police custody and appointment of members of the National Commission for Women. 

