MULTAN - The Punjab government has started action against the elements obstructing in completion of mega health projects and blacklisted a contractor over delay in Chaudhry Parvez Elahi Institute of Cardiology (CPEIC) extension block project. The contractor’s security of Rs 50 million has also been confiscated. The building department blacklisted the contractor for repeatedly delaying the completion of the project. Talking about it, XEN building department, Haider Ali said that the expansion project of CPEIC was started in 2015 and was to be completed in 2018. Due to the increase in the cost of construction materials, the unfinished work will be re-estimated to complete the project. The building department will issue tenders again as the revised estimate is being prepared which will be submitted by the end of December