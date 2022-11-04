Share:

ISLAMABAD - The fate of

opposi -

tion Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf

(PTI) long march

hangs in the balance

after former prime

minister and the party Chairman Imran

Khan survived an assassination attempt

at Punjab’s Wazirabad on the 7th day of the rally.

Khan sustained bullet injury and was

immediately shifted to a Lahore hospital, founded by him, keeping the supporters and political observers guessing

the fate of the much-touted long march.

A meeting of the party has been scheduled to take place today to discuss the

political situation in the aftermath of

the incident which also claimed one life.

The top leadership left the container soon after the incident, however, a

considerable number of supporters remained on the spot with a hope to resume the march soon. There is nothing

specific on the fate of the rally from the

party and a statement is likely on it today. The route, destination, and objective of the long march was not known

to many including even the top leadership of the party and the incident

has put a big question mark if the party would continue with its anti-government movement without a long break.

On October 28, PTI chief Khan’s march

had started its journey for Islamabad

from Lahore’s Liberty Chowk in an apparent demand to force the government

to announce snap polls. After changing the schedule of the march twice, the

party had said that it would finally reach

the capital on November 11 to convert

its march into a sit-in there. Ex-premier

Imran Khan might not be available for

the rally for the next few days as his family physician said that he would be discharged after complete recovery. Political analysts believe that some of the close

aides of Khan would suggest their leader

not to continue with the long march as this

can threaten many lives in the given fragile

security conditions. The interior minister

has also said that the PTI chief himself was

facing serious life threats. In the given circumstances, this cannot be ruled out that

some top leaders of the party avoid accompanying their leader in the custom-made

container for the march. Hours after the

firing incident, PTI gave a new twist to its

anti-government movement by alleging

that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan and a

senior military official were behind the

armed attack on Imran