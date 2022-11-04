ISLAMABAD - The fate of
opposi -
tion Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf
(PTI) long march
hangs in the balance
after former prime
minister and the party Chairman Imran
Khan survived an assassination attempt
at Punjab’s Wazirabad on the 7th day of the rally.
Khan sustained bullet injury and was
immediately shifted to a Lahore hospital, founded by him, keeping the supporters and political observers guessing
the fate of the much-touted long march.
A meeting of the party has been scheduled to take place today to discuss the
political situation in the aftermath of
the incident which also claimed one life.
The top leadership left the container soon after the incident, however, a
considerable number of supporters remained on the spot with a hope to resume the march soon. There is nothing
specific on the fate of the rally from the
party and a statement is likely on it today. The route, destination, and objective of the long march was not known
to many including even the top leadership of the party and the incident
has put a big question mark if the party would continue with its anti-government movement without a long break.
On October 28, PTI chief Khan’s march
had started its journey for Islamabad
from Lahore’s Liberty Chowk in an apparent demand to force the government
to announce snap polls. After changing the schedule of the march twice, the
party had said that it would finally reach
the capital on November 11 to convert
its march into a sit-in there. Ex-premier
Imran Khan might not be available for
the rally for the next few days as his family physician said that he would be discharged after complete recovery. Political analysts believe that some of the close
aides of Khan would suggest their leader
not to continue with the long march as this
can threaten many lives in the given fragile
security conditions. The interior minister
has also said that the PTI chief himself was
facing serious life threats. In the given circumstances, this cannot be ruled out that
some top leaders of the party avoid accompanying their leader in the custom-made
container for the march. Hours after the
firing incident, PTI gave a new twist to its
anti-government movement by alleging
that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan and a
senior military official were behind the
armed attack on Imran