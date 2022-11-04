ISLAMABAD      -       The fate of 

opposi -

tion Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf 

(PTI) long march 

hangs in the balance 

after former prime 

minister and the party Chairman Imran 

Khan survived an assassination attempt 

at Punjab’s Wazirabad on the 7th day of the rally.

Khan sustained bullet injury and was 

immediately shifted to a Lahore hospital, founded by him, keeping the supporters and political observers guessing 

the fate of the much-touted long march. 

A meeting of the party has been scheduled to take place today to discuss the 

political situation in the aftermath of 

the incident which also claimed one life.

The top leadership left the container soon after the incident, however, a 

considerable number of supporters remained on the spot with a hope to resume the march soon. There is nothing 

specific on the fate of the rally from the 

party and a statement is likely on it today. The route, destination, and objective of the long march was not known 

to many including even the top leadership of the party and the incident 

has put a big question mark if the party would continue with its anti-government movement without a long break.

On October 28, PTI chief Khan’s march 

had started its journey for Islamabad 

from Lahore’s Liberty Chowk in an apparent demand to force the government 

to announce snap polls. After changing the schedule of the march twice, the 

party had said that it would finally reach 

the capital on November 11 to convert 

its march into a sit-in there. Ex-premier 

Imran Khan might not be available for 

the rally for the next few days as his family physician said that he would be discharged after complete recovery. Political analysts believe that some of the close 

aides of Khan would suggest their leader 

not to continue with the long march as this 

can threaten many lives in the given fragile 

security conditions. The interior minister 

has also said that the PTI chief himself was 

facing serious life threats. In the given circumstances, this cannot be ruled out that 

some top leaders of the party avoid accompanying their leader in the custom-made 

container for the march. Hours after the 

firing incident, PTI gave a new twist to its 

anti-government movement by alleging 

that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan and a 

senior military official were behind the 

armed attack on Imran