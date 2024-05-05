We are writing to express our deep concern about the critical situation at the Jam Chakro Landfill in Karachi. Located approximately 30 kilometers from Karachi’s city center, the Jam Chakro Landfill spans 200 hectares of land. Around 400 to 500 trucks, operating 24/7, dump approximately 6,000 to 7,000 tons of trash daily at the landfill site. This accumulation of waste is now forming a mountain of garbage, posing significant health risks to residents as well as environmental hazards.

The garbage disposed of at Jam Chakro includes hazardous materials such as mercury, lead, and arsenic from fluorescent lights and discarded electronics. These pollutants seep into the groundwater and soil, posing long-term risks to human health and the ecosystem. Additionally, the production of leachate, containing dangerous substances like carbon dioxide, methane, and organic acids, further exacerbates environmental degradation. Methane, a potent greenhouse gas generated by the anaerobic breakdown of organic waste in landfills, contributes to climate change and increases the risk of fires, harming both the environment and nearby communities.

Residents living around the landfill face various challenges, including respiratory disorders, skin irritations, and other health issues due to air and water pollution caused by waste. Unpleasant odors, vermin infestations, and the potential for fires from the dump significantly diminish the quality of life in surrounding villages. The existence of the landfill likely exacerbates air pollution in Karachi, potentially shortening people’s lives, though further research is needed to quantify its impact accurately.

To address these issues, implementing advanced landfill technologies, such as synthetic membranes and drainage systems, can mitigate toxin seepage and protect public health and ecological integrity. Utilising diverse treatment methods, including biological and chemical-physical processes, effectively manages leachate and ensures wastewater meets safety standards. Innovative approaches like aerobic composting and anaerobic digestion can minimise methane production in landfills, promoting sustainability and mitigating climate impacts.

A sustainable approach to reducing the threats posed by landfills to the environment and public health involves supporting recycling programs and implementing cutting-edge technologies and treatment techniques. Recycling not only boosts the economy but also reduces pollution by decreasing the amount of waste sent to landfills. Emphasising the principles of reduce, reuse, and recycle makes it easier to reduce trash and safeguard the environment for current and future generations.

It is imperative for the community and government to collaborate in addressing the serious situation at Jam Chakro Landfill. Implementing recycling initiatives and utilising advanced technologies are crucial steps to mitigate dangers to human health and the environment. By raising awareness and adopting sustainable practices, we can collectively protect the environment and enhance the quality of life for all.

ZARMEEM MUZAFFAR,

Karachi.