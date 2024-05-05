Sunday, May 05, 2024
Plastic bags ban in Attock district set for June 5

Our Staff Reporter
May 05, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ATTOCK  -   Anil Saeed, Additional Deputy Commissioner General of Attock, has announced a complete ban on plastic bags starting June 5. The decision was made during a meeting at the DC Office Attock. Shazeera Maryam, Assistant Director of the Environment Protection Agency, and other officials were present. Saeed emphasized the importance of this step in ensuring environmental safety, in accordance with Punjab government directives. An awareness campaign is set to accompany the ban, with consultations ongoing with stakeholders.

