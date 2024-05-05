Sindh CM launches AFC System for People’s Bus Service

Karachi - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday launched Pakistan’s first ‘Automated Fare Collection (AFC) System’ for the Sindh People’s Bus Service here at a local hotel.

Initially, the implementation of the Automated Fare Collection System has been launched on two pivotal routes namely Route-1 from Model Colony Malir to Tower and Route-9 from Gulshan- e-Hadeed to Tower.

CM Syed Murad Ali Shah announced that the commencement of the system on the remaining routes is scheduled to be accomplished progressively within 90 days.

While addressing the launching ceremony of the Automated Fare Card organised by the Sindh Minister for Transport Sharjeel Inam Memon, he vowed to provide a modern, efficient, safe, and smooth public transport system in the form of People’s Bus Service to the people of the province.

The ceremony was also attended by Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Secretary Transport Asad Zamin and others. The Chief Minister said, “This Automated Fare Card has amazing features such as it is a contactless payment, reloadable balance, compatibility with various transit systems.”

He said that the people of Karachi have acknowledged the services provided by PPP’s Sindh government by giving more votes to PPP in the recent general elections. He said that although the number of votes and seats gained by PPP in Karachi was less than his expectations, his leadership and he were content that the people of the beautiful city have shown confidence in PPP and its leadership.

The Chief Minister said, “I assure the people of Karachi that just like we brought an end to bomb blast, targeted killings in the city, we would also work towards putting an end to street crime,” adding that he aimed at making Karachi a peaceful and liveable megalopolis.

He said that he was proud to be the champion of the great initiative of Automated Fare Collection (AFC) for Sindh People’s Bus, which promised to reshape the communication landscape in our country.

The Chief Minister said that his government has consistently taken initiatives to adapt to changing circumstances, such as promoting digitization, encouraging the use of eco-friendly electric buses and advancing energy conservation.

He said that the Sindh government has set benchmarks for progress and revolution. Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the importance of AFC (Automated Fare Collection) systems underwent significant stride in our efforts, which work towards facilitating cashless transactions and enhancing the efficiency and convenience of public transportation services.

He recalled that the Sindh Intra-District People’s Bus Service Project, initiated in 2021 amidst significant inflationary challenges, was set to introduce an Automated Fare Collection System. “This initiative aims to facilitate seamless, cashless transactions within the project, enhancing efficiency and ease of use for commuters,” he said.

The features of AFC include contactless payment, Reloadable balance, and compatibility with various transit systems. Senior Minister for Transport Sharjeel Inam Memon addressing the ceremony said that the Sindh government has achieved another milestone by introducing the Automated Fare Collection System for the People’s Bus System.

He said that the PPPled provincial government was making efforts to provide relief to the people.

Sharjeel said that the successful operation of People’s Bus in the city and other districts would be improved. He further said that the work on Yellow Line had been started.

Earlier, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah accompanied by Senior Minister for Transport Sharjeel Memon inaugurated Automated Fare Collection (AFC) for Sindh People’s Bus Service with a Fare Smartcard and then by boarding the bus after punching the card.