Thursday, October 05, 2023
IHC dismisses petition against property tycoon

IHC dismisses petition against property tycoon
Agencies
October 05, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday dismissed a petition seeking investigations against a property tycoon pertaining to a scam of worth 190 million pounds. Justice Miangul Hassan Au­rangzeb heard the petition, filed by a citizen Per Muhammad Ashraf Rasool through his lawyer. 

Petitioner’s counsel adopted the stance that as per the National Crime Agency (NCA) Britain, the property tycoon had kept the transaction of 190 million pounds as secret. It was quite possible that the secret transaction also had violated the tax laws, he said. It said that a detailed investi­gation was required pertaining to the assets of property tycoon and his son as the matter of money laundering and tax related to public inter­est. After hearing arguments, the court terminat­ed the case while declaring it not maintainable.

Agencies

