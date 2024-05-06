Rawalpindi BISE enforces zero-tolerance policy on cheating

RAWALPINDI - Chairman of the Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (RBISE), Mohammad Adnan Khan, declared a zero-tolerance policy against the cheating mafia in ongoing intermediate examinations. He emphasized that no one would be permitted to resort to unfair means during the exams.

Authorities have been instructed to uphold transparency, with stern legal action against violators. All arrangements have been finalized to ensure the fair and transparent conduct of examinations.

In alignment with the vision of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, the chairman and the Controller of Examinations initiated a major operation against the cheating mafia. They, along with district administration officers, are visiting exam centers to enforce compliance.

Utilizing all available resources, the board aims to maintain transparency. Strict actions are taken against violations of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), including lodging FIRs against invigilators.

Chairman Khan, along with Member Punjab Assembly and Coordinator to Chief Minister Punjab, Mrs. Shazia Rizwan, inspected examination centers and commended the efforts for transparent and peaceful conduct. The board and administration are dedicated to ensuring transparent examinations.

Monitoring all centers closely, a strict strategy and zero-tolerance policy have been implemented against malpractices.

Arrangements for Intermediate Examination Part-I, starting from May 7, have been finalized.