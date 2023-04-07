Share:

Pakistan is observing 11th anniversary of Gayari tragedy to pay tribute to Pakistan Army officers and soldiers, and civilians who were martyred in a fatal avalanche in the Siachen region, described as “highest” battlefield between Pakistan and India.

On April 7, 2012, an avalanche hit a military camp in the Gayari burying 129 soldiers and 11 civilian under the 70ft of snow. After a long operation, all of them were declared dead by the authorities, making it one of the major tragic incidents.

Today, people took to Twitter to remember the courage and sacrifices rendered by the armed forces.

Remembering Shuhuda Of Pak Army - Gayari Sector April 2012#PakArmy_OurPride pic.twitter.com/AKcSj7SXqw — Greatest ever (@Thelastemperorz) April 7, 2023

The Sixth Northern Light Infantry Regiment was deployed in the Gayari sector located in the east of the world’s second highest peak, K2, in Gilgit-Baltistan region.

On that day, the massive avalanche hit the battalion headquarter-size Pakistani post, which had been operation in the region for the last two decades to counter India, burying it under the massive snow.

Pakistan Army immediately launched a rescue and search operation with assistance from international teams from the US, Germany and others. The rescuers managed to recover most of the bodies using heavy machinery after prolonged.