Excise dept starts property tax survey for valuation of properties

MULTAN - Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Depart­ment has started property tax survey for the new valuation of domestic, luxury and commercial properties across the province including Multan under the directions of Punjab government.

Distribution of property tax forms has been started to all property unit owners and taxpayers were bound to submit complete information of their property to the authorised officer of respec­tive excise office within 15 days after receiving the form. Director Excise Iftikhar Ahmad Bhali while talking to media said that the last property tax sur­vey had conducted in 2014.

The director said that according to the schedule issued by the Punjab government, the allotment of numbers to all the property units will start from August 17 which will be completed in 60 days.