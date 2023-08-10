Thursday, August 10, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Excise dept starts property tax survey for valuation of properties

Our Staff Reporter
August 10, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MULTAN   -   Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Depart­ment has started property tax survey for the new valuation of domestic, luxury and commercial properties across the province including Multan under the directions of Punjab government.

Distribution of property tax forms has been started to all property unit owners and taxpayers were bound to submit complete information of their property to the authorised officer of respec­tive excise office within 15 days after receiving the form. Director Excise Iftikhar Ahmad Bhali while talking to media said that the last property tax sur­vey had conducted in 2014. 

The director said that according to the schedule issued by the Punjab government, the allotment of numbers to all the property units will start from August 17 which will be completed in 60 days.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1691566814.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023