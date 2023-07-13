Excise department collects taxes of over Rs124b in FY22-23

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Excise, Taxation and Anti-Narcotics, Mukesh Kumar Chawla, on Wednesday, informed that the department has achieved tax targets for the fiscal year 2022-23 with a collection of over Rs.124 billion. The minister, while releasing details of tax collection by Sindh Excise and Taxation department through a statement, said that taxes and cess amounting to a total of Rs.124632.802 million were collected in the financial year 2022-23. He informed that collection of motor vehicle tax reached at Rs.10303.825 million, Rs.107497.898 million were collected in the form of infrastructure cess, Rs.707.890 million as professional tax and Rs.4.322 million cotton fee while the remaining amount was collected in the form of other taxes.

Mukesh Kumar Chawla appreciated officers and staff members of the Excise Department for achieving more than 100% tax targets and said that due to their good performance, the department has been able to surpass tax targets for the past several years.