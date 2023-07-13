Reformation project transforming lives of inmates in KP

Peshawar - Syed Saddam Ali Shah, a former probationer from Peshawar Central Prison, embarked on a remarkable journey of personal transformation that ultimately led him to become a plumbing instructor and a source of inspiration for many.

Despite encountering setbacks in his youth, Saddam made a firm commitment to turn his life around and create a meaningful future. During his probation period, Saddam expressed his interest in a six-month competency-based training programme in the plumbing trade offered by the Project “Reformation and Skills Development Facilities for Probationers,” launched in May 2022.

Like Saddam, dozens of inmates from the prison received technical trainings under the “Reformation and Skills Development Facilities for Probationers” project launched under the Home Department.

Recognising this as an opportunity to acquire valuable skills and enhance his employability prospects, he eagerly enrolled in the programme, fully dedicating himself to hard work and self-improvement.

Saddam commenced his training at the Government Technical and Vocational Centre Gulbahar in Peshawar. He embraced every aspect of the training programme, diligently attending classes, absorbing theoretical knowledge, and actively participating in practical exercises. He took full advantage of the opportunity to work alongside seasoned plumbers, learning from their expertise and gaining valuable real-world experience.

Saddam’s progress throughout the programme was undeniable. He quickly grasped the concepts and showcased exceptional plumbing skills. His commitment, reliability, and strong work ethic not only impressed the instructors but also inspired his fellow trainees.

As the end of the six-month programme drew near, Saddam received an unexpected offer that would become a turning point in his life. He applied for a position in the Kamyab Jawan Programme, a flagship initiative of the federal government, and was offered a role as a Plumbing Trade Instructor. This prestigious position came with a monthly salary package of Rs35,000. Filled with gratitude and enthusiasm, Saddam wholeheartedly accepted the job offer, recognising it as an opportunity to leave his troubled past behind and build a prosperous future.

Sohaib Fida Khan Tanoli, Assistant Director Skills and Development in the KP Home Department, told The Nation that so far since the project launching in 2022, 100 probationers have been trained in various skills under the project while another batch of 100 is being trained currently.

“The basic aim is crime control. When these people leave jails, they already have learnt some skill through which they are able to earn and sustain their families. This is why they do not think of crimes again and live a peaceful life,” Sohaib Tanoli added.