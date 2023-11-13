Monday, November 13, 2023
FBR crackdown on Non-Duty paid cigarettes with 429 raids

PRESS RELEASE
November 13, 2023
Business, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   In an unprecedented drive to get to grips with the menace of Non-Duty paid/Counterfeit cigarettes, the designated teams of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) have successfully recently conduct­ed 429 raids throughout the length and breadth of the coun­try. The effort culminated into the seizure of about 16 million Non-Duty paid/Counterfeit cigarette sticks. On the direc­tion of Chairman FBR, Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana, Member Inland Revenue Operations, Mir Badshah Khan Wazir su­pervised the whole exercise. According to him, the success of this exercise would convey an unequivocal message to the duty evaders to forthwith halt their illicit practices. He also re­iterated to continually fight the issue till its logical conclusion. It was further resolved that in the next phase of the drive, criminal proceedings would be initiated against such culprits.

