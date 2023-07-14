Blinken lauds Pak-IMF deal

Secretary Anthony Blanken tweeted that the United States stands with the Pakistani people at this difficult time and greets the International Monetary Fund's approval of a program to support Pakistan.

Antony Blanken encouraged Pakistan to continue working with the IMF for macroeconomic reforms and sustainable economic comeback.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated that the approval of the $3 billion standby agreement by the Executive Board of the IMF some time ago is an important outcome in the government's efforts to stabilise the economy and achieve macroeconomic stability.

This strengthens Pakistan's economic position to overcome immediate to medium-term economic challenges, giving the next government fiscal space to move forward, he said.

The Prime Minister said that this landmark, achieved against the toughest odds and seemingly unattainable deadlines, would not have been possible without the best efforts of the team.

I would admire the hard work of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and his team in the Ministry of Finance. "My special thanks also go to IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva and her team for their support and cooperation," he added.