Arrest made in deadly bus crash; owner still at large

RAWALPINDI - Kallar Kahar police have registered a criminal case against the bus driver and owner under multiple charges following a deadly bus accident that claimed two lives and left more than 65 people in­jured, according to informed sources on Monday. The police have managed to ar­rest the driver of the bus, identified as Waqas Baloch. They added that the police have obtained the physical remand of the accused from a court of law for further in­vestigation, while efforts are underway to arrest the bus owner.

Two days ago, a bus with scores of pas­sengers on board overturned at the Islam­abad-Lahore Motorway near Kallar Kahar. Resultantly, two passengers were killed while 65 others suffered injuries and were moved to hospitals by the rescuers. The First Information Report (FIR), a copy of which is available with The Nation by Po­lice Picket Bochal Kallan T/SI Ali Abbas at the Kallar Kahar police station, named the bus driver and owner as those responsible for the accident.

The FIR invoked sections 322 (punish­ment for qatl-bis-sabab), 337G (punish­ment for hurt by rash or negligent driv­ing), 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). In his complaint, the of­ficial stated he was performing his routine duty when he received information about the bus accident.

He said he rushed to the accident place where the injured passengers told him that they started travelling on a bus from Gol­ra Mor to Faisalabad and had informed the driver about faults in the bus they were travelling in.