2 killed, several injured as passenger coach overturns in Nawabshah

NAWABSHAH-At least two people including a minor girl were killed and several others injured when a passenger bus turned turtle due to over-speeding in Nawabshah on Tuesday.
According to the details, Rescue 1122 officials said that the passenger coach was going from Sargodha to Karachi when a terrible incident took place and two people died on the spot, private news channels reported.
Reportedly, the accident occurred due to over-speeding. Rescue sources further said that a minor girl was also among the deceased persons, whereas all the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for medical aid. The police have registered a case into the incident and started an investigation.