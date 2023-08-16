Wednesday, August 16, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

2 killed, several injured as passenger coach overturns in Nawabshah

OUR STAFF REPORT
August 16, 2023
Regional, Karachi

NAWABSHAH-At least two people including a minor girl were killed and several others in­jured when a passenger bus turned turtle due to over-speeding in Naw­abshah on Tuesday.

According to the details, Rescue 1122 officials said that the pas­senger coach was going from Sar­godha to Karachi when a terrible incident took place and two peo­ple died on the spot, private news channels reported.

Reportedly, the accident occurred due to over-speeding. Rescue sources further said that a minor girl was also among the deceased persons, whereas all the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for medical aid. The police have regis­tered a case into the incident and started an investigation.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1692073268.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023