2 killed, several injured as passenger coach overturns in Nawabshah

NAWABSHAH-At least two people including a minor girl were killed and several others in­jured when a passenger bus turned turtle due to over-speeding in Naw­abshah on Tuesday.

According to the details, Rescue 1122 officials said that the pas­senger coach was going from Sar­godha to Karachi when a terrible incident took place and two peo­ple died on the spot, private news channels reported.

Reportedly, the accident occurred due to over-speeding. Rescue sources further said that a minor girl was also among the deceased persons, whereas all the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for medical aid. The police have regis­tered a case into the incident and started an investigation.