Biden pledges 'significant new' military aid to Ukraine after House OKs funds

US President Joe Biden pledged Monday to provide Ukraine with "significant new" military aid packages after the Republican-controlled House of Representatives moved to approve over $60 billion in new funding.

Biden said in a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that his administration will act to provide Ukraine with new military hardware "as soon as the Senate" follows suit, and passes the funding package.

"President Biden also underscored that the U.S. economic assistance will help maintain financial stability, build back critical infrastructure following Russian attacks, and support reform as Ukraine moves forward on the path of Euro-Atlantic integration," the White House said in a statement.

The president has vowed to sign the funding package -- along with funding for Israel and other top national security items -- as soon as the bills reach his desk. The Senate is expected to take it up in the coming days.

The House voted 311-112 on Saturday to approve the massive spending package for Ukraine during a series of votes that saw House Speaker Mike Johnson lean heavily on Democratic support amid significant opposition from within his caucus.

At least three of Johnson's fellow Republicans have backed an effort to unseat him known as a motion to vacate.

Biden separately spoke by phone with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen who congratulated Biden on the House passage of the Ukraine funding bill, which the White House said "will be essential to helping meet Ukraine’s urgent battlefield needs once it passes the Senate and President Biden signs it into law."

"They spoke about how sustained international support is vital to Ukraine’s fight for freedom," it added.