Share:

A session court in Islamabad has rejected the physical remand plea against Barrister Hassan Khan Niazi, the nephew of former prime minister Imran Khan for resisting the force at a police picket.

As per details, the judicial magistrate Mureed Abbas has sent Barrister Hassan Khan Niazi on judicial remand to jail.

The police had urged the court for the physical remand of Hassan Niazi for five days.

Earlier, a session court in Islamabad sent Barrister Hassan Khan Niazi, on two-day judicial remand for resisting the force at a police picket.

It is important to mention here that Barrister Hassan, the nephew of former prime minister Imran Khan, was arrested by Islamabad police from outside Judicial Complex, despite securing bail.

Police officials had said that Hassan Khan Niazi was arrested for resisting the force at a police picket.

PTI leader Iftikhar Durrani claimed that SP Nosherwan ‘abducted’ Hassan from outside the court despite being on bail.