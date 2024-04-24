Arsenal hammer Chelsea 5-0 in Premier League London derby

Arsenal hammered Chelsea 5-0 on Tuesday in an English Premier League London derby.

Belgian attacker Leandro Trossard's early goal in the fourth minute brought the lead to the hosts at Emirates Stadium.

English defender Ben White made it 2-0 for the Gunners in the 52nd minute with a left footed shot after a corner kick.

Just four minutes later, German midfielder Kai Havertz took the stage and netted another one for the hosts following Martin Odegaard's through pass.

Havertz netted another one from almost the same spot in the 65th minute and made it 4-0.

Another accurate through pass by Odegaard was turned into an Arsenal goal by White in the 70th minute.

The Gunners took over the Premier League leadership with 77 points, followed by Liverpool with 74 points and one more match to play. Manchester City are third with 73 points and two more games to play.