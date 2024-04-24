Wednesday, April 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Top price predicted for long-lost Klimt portrait at Vienna auction

Top price predicted for long-lost Klimt portrait at Vienna auction
Web Desk
5:20 PM | April 24, 2024
Lifestyle & Entertainment

A painting by symbolist icon Gustav Klimt that reappeared after nearly a century will be sold at auction in Vienna on Wednesday despite questions surrounding its provenance.

"Bildnis Fraeulein Lieser" (Portrait of Miss Lieser) was commissioned by a wealthy Jewish industrialist's family and painted by Klimt in 1917 shortly before he died.

The unfinished portrait of a dark-haired woman was likely last seen at a Viennese exhibition in 1925. It reemerged this year when auction house im Kinsky announced its sale.

"No one expected that a painting of this importance, which had disappeared for 100 years, would resurface," said im Kinsky expert Claudia Moerth-Gasse.

Portraits by the Austrian great rarely come onto the open market.

The auction house estimates its value at 30-50 million euros ($32-53 million), but Klimt works have sold for higher prices at recent auctions.

Last June, Klimt's "Dame mit Faecher" (Lady with a Fan) was sold in London for £74 million ($94.3 million at the time), a European art auction record.

Uncapped all-rounder in Zimbabwe's squad for Bangladesh tour

The highest price paid at auction in Austria is a work by Flemish painter Frans Francken II, which fetched seven million euros in 2010.

Tags:

Web Desk

Lifestyle & Entertainment

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1713940188.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024