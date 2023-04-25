Share:

Info minister says shameless that Imran dissolved assemblies on Bajwa’s request n Elections will be held on time and not on advice of anyone’s mother-in-law.

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb Monday denied the rumours circu­lating in some sections of media that Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif was seeking the National Assembly’s (NA) confidence.

“The prime minister has not decid­ed to take a vote of confidence [from the NA],” she said while ruling out any such consultation among the co­alition parties. The minister on her Twitter handle account said there was no need for such a move as PM Shehbaz Sharif had already obtained a vote for the leader of the house on April 11, 2022.

She said the people, coalition par­ties and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) unanimously elect­ed Shehbaz Sharif as prime minister of the country. “There is no truth in such fabricated news,” she said while urging the media to refrain from pub­lishing any news about the PM with­out verification.

Also, Marriyum Aurangzeb while taking a jibe at Imran Khan said that he was the first leader whose statement was being denied by his own party's of­ficial account. In a series of tweets, she said the PTI official account stated that "what Imran said, Imran did not say." She asked Imran not to play with peo­ple's minds and don't tell lies in the face of the nation. She said that this was a reason that a "fraudster" had to put the black canister on his face. She said that Imran was a criminal and would re­main a criminal person. She said that Imran had destroyed the society, mor­al values, politics, economy, poisoned the minds of the masses and filled the hearts with hatred, polluted the poli­tics and paralysed the country. She said that it was shameless that according to his own claim, he dissolved the assem­blies on the request of Bajwa. The min­ister said that for the sake of power, Im­ran Khan insulted the people of Punjab and Pakhtunkhwa, mocked their rep­resentatives and dissolved their elect­ed assemblies. The minister said that PTI leaders abused the judiciary, threw shoes on the picture of the Chief Justice, took the bail relief package by threat­ening the judiciary. She stated that if the Chief Justice gave a verdict in favour of Imran not because of the Constitu­tion but due to the fear of the moth­er-in-law, and advice of children and wives, this will not be allowed to hap­pen. "Neither the nation will forgive those who play with the Constitution, nor will we spare them", she main­tained. She said that it was strange that a woman had become spokesperson of those who threw shoes at the poster of her son-in-law. Marriyum Aurangzeb said that when the Constitution and justice fall victim to the advice of for­eign agents, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, children and mother-in-law, then the country has to suffer at the hands Imran-like thieves, liars, who brought inflation and unemployment.