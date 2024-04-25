Noor bowls Multan to four-wicket win in National Women’s Tournament

LAHORE - Noor-ul Iman’s five-fer leads Multan to a four-wicket win over Peshawar in the fourth round match of the National Women’s One-Day Tournament in Faisalabad on Wednesday afternoon.

Batting first at the Bohranwali Ground, Peshawar were bundled out for a paltry 101 in 38.2 overs. Aleena Shah was the top run-getter for Peshawar, scoring 50 off 86 balls, hitting seven fours. Right-arm off-spinner Noor bagged five wickets for 25 in 9.2 overs.In turn, Multan achieved the target with more than 15 overs to spare, with Tasmia Rubab returning undefeated on run-a-ball 26, hitting five fours. For the losing side, Momina Riasat took three wickets.

At the Jawad Sports Complex Ground, Noreen Yaqoob’s all-round performance led Lahore to an 88-run win over Quetta. Batting first, Lahore scored 199 for nine in 50 overs, courtesy half-century by Kaynat Hafeez (58, 85b, 4x4s,1x6). Noreen scored 31 off 61 balls, which included four boundaries.For Quetta, Ayesha Amjad was the most successful bowler, grabbing four wickets for 44.

In reply, Quetta were bowled out for 111 in 46 overs, with opening batter Khadija Chishti top-scoring for the side with a 53-ball 21. Lahore’s Noreen ended up with match figures of 10-2-22-3 and Quratulain supported her well with two for 31 in 10 overs.

In the third match of the fourth round, Huraina Sajjad’s 76 off 112 balls, helped Karachi beat Rawalpindi by 36 runs at the Iqbal Stadium. Opting to bat first, Karachi managed to score 190 all out in 48.2 overs. Besides Huraina, Syeda Aroob Shah contributed a 61-ball 44 with the bat, which included four boundaries.

Rawalpindi’s Humna Bilal was the pick of the bowlers with four for 25 in 9.2 overs. In turn, Maham Anees’ half-century (56, 113b, 5x4s) went in vain as Rawalpindi scored 154 for nine in their 50 0vers.For the winning side, Anosha Nasir took two wickets for 26 runs.