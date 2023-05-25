Heavy wind storm badly affected IESCO distribution system: Chairman

Rawalpindi-The heavy wind storm on Tuesday last had affected the IESCO distribution system badly throughout the region, informed a spokesman on Wednesday.

He said that faults and tripping on feeder appeared at different locations as sign boards and trees also fell on power wires causing power failure in different areas especially in the areas including Tariqabad, Lalkurti, Dhoke Syedan, Bakra Mandi, Dhamial Road, Chakri, Bank Colony, Bunda Nagyal, Hayyal, Jorian, Kalyal, Shahpur, Adiala Road, Gulshanabad, Landco, Sanjoli Estate, Kehkashan Colony, Jarahi, Hill View Lane, Munawar Colony, Ali Town, Sadiq Town, Mumtaz Market, Dhama Syedan, Mubarak Lane, Dhoke Juma and many other localities.

“IESCO field formations acted swiftly and without any delay started power restoration activities,” he said.

Chief Executive IESCO Dr Muhammad Amjad Khan personally monitored field formations activity whole night, he said adding that the news appearing in sections of press about hours of load management/ load shedding in IESCO region is not justified as in case of any difference between demand and supply, two hours load management schedule is being carried out on each feeder and for awareness of valuable IESCO customer load management scheduled is available on IESCO website.