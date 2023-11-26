Anti-smog measures fail as Lahore remains among most polluted cities in world

Despite caretaker government’s extreme drive to curb smog, Lahore is still one of the most polluted cities in the world on Sunday.

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi while presiding over a meeting on Thursday ordered measures, including smart lockdown, to curb smog. But smart lockdown could not improve the situation as average air quality index (AQI) of Lahore was recorded at 356 (extremely hazardous) on Sunday.

Closing of The Mall to vehicular traffic proved futile as AQI was 458 in the morning, while AQI in the DHA’s phase 8 was 437, in Gulberg it was 412 and Johar Town 402.

Meanwhile, the number of people with respiratory complaints increased in hospitals due to breathing in the toxic atmosphere. Children and elderly are the most affected by the pollution.

On the other hand, smart lockdown is still enforced in 10 smog-affected districts of Punjab. There will be lockdown in Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Multan, Sahiwal and Sargodha divisions.

Lahore’s The Mall is closed to all kinds of vehicular traffic – only cyclists and pedestrians can commute.

Punjab Relief Commissioner Nabil Javed issued a notification on Saturday for smart lockdown in all districts of Gujranwala, Multan, Sargodha, Faisalabad and Sahiwal divisions.

According to the notification, markets, shops and restaurants in smog-affected areas will be allowed to open at 4 pm, whereas pharmacies, bakeries, grocery stores, petrol pumps and, utility service providers are exempt from restriction.