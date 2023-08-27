Present standing of our society

At present, the new interim government has taken the reins of the country with the ongoing economic crisis. It is a good scenario and beginning towards holding the General Elections of 2023 after political disturbances. It is expected to have fair and free elections to have a smooth functioning of the country under one elected democratic government as what we have observed in the near past can never be forgotten where some mischievous acts tried to malign the situation by targeting the reputation of our country.

However, there is a need to look at the root causes of these developments which caused many to rise violently. The capacity-building programmes are required for handling sensitive issues instead of creating chaos in surroundings on one call of a leader. The correct imparting of education for the sake of the country is required. It starts from the basics. The question arises, is our education and curriculum providing us with enough knowledge and guidance to tackle the issues on political grounds? We need to think here. There is a need to teach and spread awareness amongst youngsters on how to handle sensitive and controversial issues. In this, the teacher’s role is crucial. Thus, teachers are required to undergo formal training in tackling issues such as terrorism, political polarisation, violence, and extremism with thoughtfulness, problem-solving, dialogue and patience. Islam also teaches us to balance in every situation. It is the moral duty of a teacher to de-escalate the situation where extremism is observed. Instead of aggressive teaching, promoting feedback, discussion, and participation should be involved to encourage the students to be a part of healthy culture instead of keeping them detracted from the right path. It enhances their cognitive thinking skills and they can act sensibly instead of any call of any other person without realising right or wrong. A little motivation will surely work wonders. This missing loop requires to be bridged from the institutional ground.

Quality education requires imparting the true capacity and character building of our young students. A society grows with good and quality leaders who teach youngsters what the right path may be. Quality guidance and education are true weapons of our strength. As quoted, “If there is no enemy within, the enemy outside can do no harm”. Then, why not equip oneself with this powerful weapon and be a strength of each other and improve cognitive skills?

When we place a glance at the quality of books and curriculum, is it providing enough guidance to our young generation? No, it requires to be improved instead of repeating the same old curriculum of many years. We cannot find enough appealing material in textbooks that can be said as a good capacity and character-building material. A society will produce the leader from the circle, as he or she is the product of the same society having the traits which have been inculcated within him or her. Thus, there is a need to inculcate valuable traits in our society for great future products or leaders having great, inspiring leadership qualities. As quoted, “A secret to success is good leadership, and good leadership is all making the lives of your team members or work better”.

Other than this, the educational problems include: firstly, educational needs are adjusted per local needs, instead of providing and leading to the current knowledge. There are two segments in society–i.e. public and private schooling, which leads to two different educational standards that create the disparity among the people. Secondly, lesser emphasis on technical institutions means lesser manpower for industry and leads to lesser finance generation. Thirdly, need for more funding in the educational sector for boosting and encouraging the morale of students. Fourthly, there is a need to look into the pay scales, benefits, training, and perks of teaching faculties as they are the actual providers of quality education. Fifthly, poverty issues. The low attendance in schools leads to ignorant generation development. Sixthly, check and balance of funds are required to keep under a responsible eye. Seventhly, poor deliverance of educational services. Eighthly, the obvious difference in government facilities and private schools leads to low enrollment and an uncomfortable learning environment, and ninthly, focusing on theoretical work as compared to practical work. Burki stated in a research paper that the public-school curriculum requires to be updated as not catering to the needs of the 21 century.

The mentioned problems are ongoing and have seen little improvement or no improvement in different previous governments, but still, they are present and required to be dealt properly and monitored aggressively. From time to time, criticism is raised against the Pakistani educational system within the country. Thus, the practices and standards may be rationalised by improving accountability and governance. It would further be workable by enabling capacity-building programs, check and balance, educational investments, faculty training, hiring, and curriculum development per the requirements of the 21 century educational system. Not the least, making the standard educational system within reach of the salaried class. As observed, a drastic increase in tuition fees per annum especially in private institutions makes it beyond the reach of the majority. There is a cry in our society for quality education as awareness has emerged. Honesty, dedication, and loyalty require in implementation. Looking forward to a prosperous nation and a fair and free election in the coming months for the smooth functioning of departments and the selection of leaders on merit. A leader’s vision takes the project or aims to heights and can be spoiled per their capabilities. Whether it’s educational or any political institution or department, all dependent on political stability and vision. Thus, in a nutshell, the implementation of strategies is affected by undue political interference.