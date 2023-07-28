FBR chief launches upgraded version of tax filing system

ISLAMABAD-Asim Ahmad, Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)/Secretary Revenue Division, Thursday launched IRIS 2.0, an upgraded version of the tax filing system developed by Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited (PRAL), at the FBR Headquarters, Islamabad.

On this occasion, Member IR Operations, Member IT, CEO PRAL and Chiefs/Secretaries of IR & IT wings were also present. IRIS 2.0 marks a significant milestone in tax administration with improved user experience, enhanced efficiency, and cost saving for the FBR. IRIS 1.0 and its successor IRIS 1.1, while pioneering, faced several challenges which impacted its performance and user satisfaction in addition to its costly hardware requirements during peak loads. Addressing these concerns head-on, IRIS 2.0 has undergone a major transformation, with focus on robust backend enhancements and an intuitive frontend design, ensuring a seamless experience for both users and the FBR. This was made possible with the leadership and directions of Chairman FBR, Member IR Operations and Member IT by transforming technologies, updating PRAL culture and optimizing PRAL teams.

By upgrading to IRIS 2.0, the FBR will enhance its tax filing operations for achieving greater efficiency, and significantly reducing hardware expenditures. Ultimately, the improved user experience will elevate overall user satisfaction, making IRIS 2.0 a valuable asset for the FBR. IRIS 2.0 is indicative of the FBR and PRAL’s resolve to utilize cutting-edge technology for improved service delivery and greater efficiency. It reflects the vision of the Chairman FBR Asim Ahmad to see FBR as modern, technology-driven and efficient organization, in the best service of the nation.

Finance Minister Chairs Board-in-Council Meeting to Bid Farewell to Outgoing Chairman FBR

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired the Board-in-Council Special Meeting at FBR Headquarters on Thursday to bid farewell to and recognize the services of the outgoing Chairman Federal Board of Revenue, Asim Ahmad. The meeting was also attended by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Revenue Tariq Mahmood Pasha, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Finance Tariq Bajwa and the members of the Board.

During the meeting, finance minister acknowledged the contributions of the outgoing chairman for meeting revenue targets and increasing revenue generation during the challenging economic times. Tariq Bajwa in his speech appreciated the fact that Asim Ahmad’s tenure was marked by integrity, dynamism, and extraordinary achievements. At the end of the session, the minister presented a memento and a bouquet to Chairman FBR and he and the members of the board wished the outgoing chairman all the best in his future endeavors.