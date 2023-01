Share:

Interior Ministry has strongly rejected reports circulating on social media about increase in fees of Machine Readable Passports.

In a statement, a spokesman of the Ministry clarified that there is no increase of any kind in fee of Machine Readable Passports and these reports are baseless.

He said Department of Immigration and Passports had recently fixed ordinary fee for e-passports, which is applicable to “e-passports only” while the rest of fees will remain the same as old.