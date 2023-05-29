Delhi High Court issues notice to Yasin Malik in NIA’s death penalty plea

The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik, on the application of the notorious National Investigation Agency demanding that his life sentence be converted into a death penalty.

The court has sought the appearance of Muhammad Yasin Malik on 9th August this year. The JKLF chairman is already facing a life sentence in New Delhi’s infamous Tihar jail.

Meanwhile, pro-freedom leaders and organizations in their statements in Srinagar have cautioned that the Hindutva-inspired Bharatiya Janata Party regime is conspiring to hang Muhammad Yasin Malik to regain the losing popularity in elections next year.

Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party and APHC leaders Khadim Hussain and Syed Sibte Shabbir Qummi said the National Investigation Agency filed the plea in the Delhi High Court for conversion of life sentence into death penalty for Yasin Malik at the behest of the Modi-led Indian regime.

Hurriyat leaders and organizations have appealed the international human rights bodies to stop India from using its kangaroo courts to punish Kashmiri leaders.

British Member of Parliament Andrew Gwynne who is also Chairman, Labour Friends of Kashmir, UK, addressing an event in Manchester announced to raise the plight of people Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the concocted case against Mohammad Yasin Malik, with the British government, next week.