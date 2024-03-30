OGDCL, Saif Energy discover new hydrocarbon reserves in Kohat Block

ISLAMABAD - OGDCL (Oil and Gas Devel­opment Company Limited) and Saif Energy Ltd (SEL), a joint venture partner, have discovered new hydrocar­bon reserves in Kohat Block on a sole risk basis. The well was spudded on August 28, 2023, and successfully reached its target depth of 2414 meters in the Chich­ali-l Formation on Novem­ber 18, 2023. JV (M/s OG­DCL, M/s SEL, M/s MPCL) decided to deepen the well to test the hydrocarbon po­tential of the thrust sheet (Lumshiwal-Il). Deepening operations commenced on November 29, 2023, and TD 2600m MD (Chichali-Il) was achieved on December 07, 2023, in the sub-thrust sheet. OGDCL and Saif En­ergy Ltd decided to test the exploratory part of Togh-2 (Slant) well on a sole risk basis in the national inter­est. The testing was carried out in the Lumshiwal-ll For­mation, which proved to be a gas/condensate discovery. The well flowed at a rate of 2.842 million standard cu­bic feet per day (MMSCFD) of gas and 28 barrels per day condensate (BPDC) with a wellhead flowing pressure of 540 pounds per square inch (PSI) at a 32/64” choke size. This is a unique instance where pri­vate and public sector com­panies took the bold step on a sole risk basis in the national interest to discover hydrocarbon reserves. Je­hangir Saifullah Khan, CEO of SAIF ENERGY, was quoted as saying that this is an out­standing cooperation and that private and national companies should work to­gether for the advancement and prosperity of Pakistan.