For mothers of Gaza: Naimal Khawar shares her latest artwork

Former actor Naimal Khawar Abbasi is making an effort to support the Palestinian people among the ongoing crimes committed in Gaza and the West Bank by the Israeli government.

She dedicated her most recent piece to the mothers of Gaza, and used her social media platforms to spread awareness of the genocide.

The painting is a tribute to all the moms and kids that Israel's heinous act of violence in Gaza has slain.

"My recent work is part of Wajood-e-zan curated by Sannia Bilal. It’s now on display at Haam Gallery, Lahore," Naimal shared on Instagram. "When I conceptualised it and worked on it for months, I dedicated it to the strength and beauty of the women in my life, an ode to motherhood."

She furthered, "But as I now display it before the world, I want to dedicate it to the women of Gaza, especially the mothers of Gaza, whom we have collectively failed. All the proceeds from this piece will go to charities providing aid to Gaza."

Israel's intensifying military operations have sharply heightened fears for the 2.4 million inhabitants of Gaza, where the Hamas-controlled health ministry says more than 8,300 have been killed.

Like many other of her counterparts, Naimal, too, has condemned Israel's occupation in Gaza and the West Bank.

"The people of Falasteen are being slaughtered, please don’t remain silent and keep sharing as much as you can. Let’s not remain quiet as a Gen0c*de unfolds before us. Speak! It’s the least we can do, and pray. Ceasefire now!" she shared in an Instagram post.

In another post, she wrote, "Awareness is resistance. Gaza is dying. Keep sharing, protesting, donating and praying."