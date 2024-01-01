Inclusive Democracy

South Asian Partnership (SAP) and Aurat Foundation have jointly presented a crucial call for inclusive representation, highlighting the need for diverse and equitable participation in the political landscape. Their stance advocates for increased reserved seats for women, youth, minorities, transgender individuals, and non-Muslim Pakistanis in elected assemblies and local bodies, with a specific emphasis on achieving a minimum of 33% representation.

The critique put forth by SAP and Aurat Foundation addresses the glaring neglect of active women workers, transgender individuals, and persons with disabilities in political parties’ candidate nominations. The call for mandatory 33% representation within political party structures is a significant step towards fostering an inclusive political environment. The demand aims to break the trend of nominating women solely from influential families, as evidenced by the lists issued by political parties, where only 11% of women candidates have been nominated for general seats in national and provincial assemblies.

Moreover, the proposal to declare elections null and void in constituencies with less than a 20% female voter turnout underscores a commitment to ensuring women’s active participation in the democratic process. This innovative approach not only emphasises the urgency of addressing gender disparities but also encourages political parties to actively engage and represent the diverse demographics of the population.

The joint stance by SAP and Aurat Foundation envisions a comprehensive transformation of the political landscape, calling for constitutional amendments to the Pakistan Election Act of 2017. The proposed amendments would mandate all political parties to ensure a minimum of 33% representation for various marginalised groups, promoting inclusivity in both organisational structures and candidate preferences.

As representatives of SAP and Aurat Foundation advocate for these changes, their call for constitutional amendments aims to ensure the continuity of local government elections in Pakistan. Suggesting the prioritisation of local elections before general elections, this approach seeks to safeguard and strengthen the local governance system.

The joint stance presented by SAP and Aurat Foundation reflects a visionary commitment to inclusive politics, challenging the status quo and advocating for transformative changes in representation. These proposed amendments have the potential to reshape Pakistan’s political landscape, fostering a more inclusive, diverse, and representative democracy.