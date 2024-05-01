PPP senator urges Punjab govt to listen to farmers

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) yesterday urged the Punjab government to listen to the protesting farmers. In a statement, PPP Senator Palwasha Khan expressed vehement condemnation towards the Punjab government’s recent crackdown on farmers. Khan described the arrests of farmers as deeply disturbing and called upon the authorities to release them without delay. Senator Khan reaffirmed the party’s unwavering support for farmers and their rights. She emphasized the critical importance of standing in solidarity with the agricultural community, whose welfare is intertwined with the prosperity of the nation. Senator Khan’s demand for the immediate release of the detained farmers underscored the urgency of addressing their grievances. She urged the Punjab government to swiftly resolve the issues raised by the farmers, stressing that their well-being is essential for the advancement of Pakistan as a whole.