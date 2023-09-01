PM says trying to fix power bills issue without defying IMF deal

Anwaarul Haq Kakar rejects impression that govt exploiting masses through electricity bills, other taxes n Directs provision of maximum facilities to overseas Pakistanis at airports.
ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar said Thursday that the interim government closely monitored the issue of inflated electricity bills under a solution-based approach and trying to resolve it without defiance of international monetary agreements.
Talking to media person in Islamabad on Thursday, he said this issue has become longstanding as a result of unfavorable contracts with IPPs during 90’s inefficient bills recovery process and bad transmission lines.
The prime minister regretted that since many decades we remained unable to plan increase in hydel production and the increased dependency on imported fuel for power generation multiplied the electricity cost. He said best possible professionals had been included in the cabinet to deal with prevailing crucial challenges including economy and defence.
The prime minister categorically refuted the impression being circulated on social media regarding exploitation of masses through electricity bills and other taxes. Reaffirming his resolve to work hard for the betterment of the country, he urged media to equip itself in relevant departments for informed opinion that can improve country's economy.
Anwaarul Haq Kakar said we believe in the resolution of issue instead of delaying it and for this purpose we are trying to diagnose the real problem behind economic crisis.
Counting on some identified areas of economic issue, he said the non-productive investment is leading to stagnation, therefore, no subsidy will be offered to any such investment sectors.
Regarding terrorism, the Prime Minister said Pakistan always stressed for responsible withdrawal of NATO forces from Afghanistan, but unfortunately the rush withdrawal enhanced the capacity of terrorists to fight which is effecting the whole region including Pakistan.
Reassuring the protection of every inch of country, he reiterated that we will resist every threat.
The Prime Minister further said our major task is to assist Election commission to conduct free and fair elections following the regional standards and we will fulfill its responsibly.
Also, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Thursday directed the Immigration and Customs authorities to extend maximum facilities to overseas Pakistanis at airports.
“The overseas Pakistanis are a valuable asset for the country and their services for economic stability are laudable,” the prime minister said chairing a meeting to discuss the matters related to the national economy.
In the meeting, the prime minister was apprised of the current economic indicators as well as the present situation. The meeting held consultation to devise a strategy to curb smuggling of different items besides reviewing the progress in the barter trade with Iran.
The representatives of the business community assured the government of their all-out support for revival of the national economy.
A detailed discussion was also held regarding the dollar appreciation as well as the steps to curb the illegal business of the foreign exchange.
Caretaker Ministers Dr Shamshad Akhtar, Gohar Ejaz, Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti and Murtaza Solangi, Advisor to PM Ahad Cheema, State Bank Governor Jameel Ahmed, Federal Board of Revenue Chairman Malik Amjad Zubair Tiwana, federal secretaries and senior officials attended the meeting. The prominent industrialists of the country were also present.