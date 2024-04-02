Fateh Jang police arrest impersonator, uncover fraudulent activity

ATTOCK - Fatehjang police have apprehended Zulfiqar Ahmad, a resident of Islam­abad, for impersonation. Ah­mad, motivated by person­al grievances concerning the revenue department, falsely represented himself as a gov­ernment officer. Utilizing his cellphone, he attempted to co­erce an assistant commission­er in Fatehjang. Consequently, authorities have registered a case against Ahmad, who has been incarcerated.

In parallel operations, law enforcement has also de­tained Amir Khan, Muham­mad Aqeel, Muhammad Sal­eem, and Muhammad Naseem from various regions. These arrests stem from allegations of dishonored cheque cases.

The swift actions of the po­lice underscore their commit­ment to upholding law and order, ensuring justice for victims of fraudulent activi­ties. Such enforcement efforts serve to deter future instanc­es of deceit and misconduct within the community.