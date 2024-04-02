Fateh Jang police arrest impersonator, uncover fraudulent activity

ATTOCK - Fatehjang police have apprehended Zulfiqar Ahmad, a resident of Islamabad, for impersonation. Ahmad, motivated by personal grievances concerning the revenue department, falsely represented himself as a government officer. Utilizing his cellphone, he attempted to coerce an assistant commissioner in Fatehjang. Consequently, authorities have registered a case against Ahmad, who has been incarcerated.
In parallel operations, law enforcement has also detained Amir Khan, Muhammad Aqeel, Muhammad Saleem, and Muhammad Naseem from various regions. These arrests stem from allegations of dishonored cheque cases.
The swift actions of the police underscore their commitment to upholding law and order, ensuring justice for victims of fraudulent activities. Such enforcement efforts serve to deter future instances of deceit and misconduct within the community.