Pakistan’s furniture products need global marketing, branding

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan’s furniture industry needs marketing and branding as it has the potential to dominate the global arena with innovative designs, said Mian Kashif Ashfaq, Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive. Kashif said that national exhibitions play a viable role in grooming local producers to attract foreign buyers and access the international markets. He added that the vision behind ‘Pakistan Furniture Exhibitions’ is to engage and introduce local and international buyers with locally-produced furniture.

The 64th edition of Pakistan Lifestyle Furniture Expo 2023 was organised from June 9-11 in Rawalpindi city of Punjab province, which was participated by Pakistan’s 50 leading furniture brands. A complete and extensive range of modern wedding, home and office furniture, sofas, dining tables, home and decorative accessories, kids’ furniture, outdoor furniture, doors, and wardrobes, was displayed for the public at discounted prices.

Pakistan’s furniture products have vast prospects and potential for exports with China, Italy, the UK, the US, Turkey, Thailand, Afghanistan, Bangkok and many other countries. Talking to WealthPK, Kashif reiterated that Pakistan has the potential to dominate the global furniture market with innovative designs, and have all the resources to expand exports significantly. With the extended support from the government, the export volume of furniture could be taken to $5 billion for the next five years. He pointed out that the goals and philosophy behind arranging furniture exhibitions in the country are to display potential and promote Pakistan’s locally manufactured furniture products.

“These exhibitions also provide the opportunity to young entrepreneurs of the furniture sector to learn and study the market trends at the national and international level,” he added.He also elaborated that the PFC has been continuing its efforts to ensure the presence of Pakistan in other countries to promote made-in-Pakistan furniture and household décor accessories. The PFC, in collaboration with Pakistan’s furniture manufacturers, has been hosting and participating in the international exhibitions of furniture, and lifestyle exhibitions to take the local furniture at par with the world standards.

The PFC chief executive said that furniture designs with modern facilities have transformed significantly. Despite all odds, Pakistan’s antique furniture owns special exports demands from the Gulf and some European countries. Kashif said Pakistani craftsmen have the skill to create exquisite bespoke pieces, but standardising that production to meet the requirements of international markets requires input from the PFC.

Kashif said more than 80% of the furniture demand in the country is met by the Chinioti furniture. The PFC chief executive said that changing dynamics and modern trends of furniture manufacturing require the import of multiple items.

“The government like other manufacturing industries should ensure incentives for the furniture sector in the country,” he added.

The furniture industry, along with handicrafts, has provided employment to 50,000 people in the country, and with the expansion of local industry, new job opportunities will be created.