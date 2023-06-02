Drug abuse among Pakistani teenagers  

I am writing to express my deep concern regarding the escalating issue of drug abuse among teenagers in Pakistan. The increasing prevalence of substance abuse among this vulnerable demographic is not only alarming but also a clear indication that immediate and decisive action is needed to safeguard our youth and secure their future.

The use of drugs among teenagers has reached alarming levels, leading to devastating consequences for individuals, families, and society as a whole. The availability and accessibility of drugs, combined with a lack of awareness and preventive measures, have contributed to this growing crisis. Our youth, who form the foundation of our nation’s progress, are falling victim to addiction, endangering their physical and mental health, education, and future prospects.

It is imperative that we tackle this issue head-on through a multifaceted approach. Firstly, comprehensive drug education programs should be integrated into school curricula, equipping students with the knowledge and skills necessary to resist peer pressure and make informed decisions. Additionally, parents and guardians should be educated about the warning signs and risks associated with drug abuse, enabling them to provide support and guidance to their children.

Let us not turn a blind eye to this urgent crisis. It is our moral obligation to protect the future of our nation by actively addressing the root causes of drug abuse among teenagers. By providing education, support systems, and enforcement measures, we can empower our youth to make healthy choices and build a brighter, drug-free future for Pakistan.

NOOR FATIMA,

Mandi bahuddin.