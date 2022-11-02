LAHORE - Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman
Tuesday returned four
bills unsigned to the Punjab Assembly (PA) including the Punjab Ministers
(Salaries, Allowances and
Privileges) (Amendment)
(Repeal) Bill 2022.
The other bills returned
with directions for improvement in public interest include the Punjab
Ehsaas Programme Bill
2022, Punjab Local Governments Bill 2022, and
Urdu Language Bill 2022.
The governor observed
that as regards the Punjab Ministers (Salaries, Allowances and Privileges)
(Amendment) (Repeal)
Bill 2022, the rationale for
returning it is that if the
bill is assented to and becomes a law, it would entail huge expenditures,
which would be a burden
on the public exchequer