Share:

LAHORE - Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman

Tuesday returned four

bills unsigned to the Punjab Assembly (PA) including the Punjab Ministers

(Salaries, Allowances and

Privileges) (Amendment)

(Repeal) Bill 2022.

The other bills returned

with directions for improvement in public interest include the Punjab

Ehsaas Programme Bill

2022, Punjab Local Governments Bill 2022, and

Urdu Language Bill 2022.

The governor observed

that as regards the Punjab Ministers (Salaries, Allowances and Privileges)

(Amendment) (Repeal)

Bill 2022, the rationale for

returning it is that if the

bill is assented to and becomes a law, it would entail huge expenditures,

which would be a burden

on the public exchequer