No room for criminals in Punjab: CM Maryam

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Thursday called for increasing the number of lady police officers in the police department.

Addressing the passing out ceremony of Lady Constables at Police Training College Chuhang, the chief minister said that she had directed IG Punjab to increase the number of lady police officers as 7,000 women police officers were not enough. She hoped that time will come when the number of lady police will surpass 50 per cent of the total police force.

Madam chief minister wore police uniform and ranks on this occasion, sparking a controversy on social media and prompting an advocate to file a petition in a court of law on the ground that she illegally wore the dress. However, the police issued a statement saying it was according to the police rules.

A police spokesperson late Thursday clarified that the CM was entitled to wear the police uniform after critics and opposition members took to social media demanding legal action against the chief minister for alleged violation of dress rules. “As per the Punjab Police Dress Regulations, the CM of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, is entitled to wear the police uniform. This has been widely celebrated by the police personnel, who view it as a commendable show of solidarity.”

Madam Chief Minister said: “After wearing the police uniform for the first time, I have realised that being a police officer or being sworn in as a CM is a very responsible job.” She added, “In the Chief Minister’s Office, we take decisions, and you get them implemented, you have a heavy responsibility.”

She observed that women were very hardworking as they work like superhumans as mothers, daughters, sisters and professionals too. The chief minister commended the professionalism of lady constables saying that the lady cops in the passing out parade were very active and alert.

“I am happy to see that Pakistan has been blessed with so much talent. No one can imagine how hard women work. I salute all for their dedication and commitment to work.”

Madam chief minister said she was happy to see that this time the police gave a sword of honor to a young woman.

“My sisters, daughters! I am proud of you all.” She said, adding that the training of lady police constables has been conducted in line with the international best practices and modern requirements.

“It was a pleasure indeed to see the professionalism of lady police constables undergoing training. If you need any kind of help for training at college, let me know. I am always there to facilitate you.”

Madam chief minister further stated: “Women are soft hearted and quick to forgive but lady police constables! You have to do justice only. All your sympathies should be with the oppressed, there should be no place in the heart for the oppressor, the oppressor must be punished.” She added, “I don’t feel revenge in my heart, it hurts while punishing the wrongdoer even.”

Maryam Nawaz highlighted: “In a society where there is no justice, the society is destroyed. Therefore, take care of the oppressed and do justice.”

Congratulating the passing out lady police constables and their families, she said: “Your daughters will make you proud. I feel pleasure to see pride on my father’s face while informing him about the affairs of the day.” Madam Chief Minister explained,” I had to prove myself to come to this position; I have waded through a river full of fire.”

She greeted all parents, and asked them,” Trust and support your daughters, they will make you proud.”

Madam Chief Minister said: “I would like to pay tribute to Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif because wherever we see development in the country, their names are there.” She added,” I have a heavy responsibility to carry forward the development legacy of Nawaz Sharif’s era.”

Earlier, dressed in police uniform, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif arrived at Police Training College Chuhang to participate in the Passing Out ceremony of the lady police constables and traffic assistants. On her arrival, she was presented with a traditional police “cane baton.”

Eight alert squads of lady police constables and traffic assistants marched past and saluted Madam Chief Minister, who appreciated and awarded the band staff, and exhorted the passed out lady police constables and traffic assistants on hard work, dedication, honesty and professionalism.

Madam Chief Minister inspected the passing out parade atop a jeep, amid inspiring tunes of the police band. The passed out lady police constables and traffic assistants took oath.

She distributed prizes and honors among the best passing out lady police constables and traffic assistants for their outstanding performance during the course of training. Prizes were given to Traffic Assistant Fizza Batul, Muqadas Rani, Hafiza Isha; and Lady Police Constables Jawaria Fayyaz, Kausar Riaz, Laiba Shabbir. Madam Chief Minister presented the sword of honor to Tayyaba Amin of Muzaffargarh.

Commandant Police Training College Deputy IG Mehboob Aslam presented vote of thanks. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, along with the passed out lady police constables and traffic assistants, chanted slogans “Allah-o-Akbar” and “Long Live Pakistan.”

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Minister for Information & Culture Azma Zahid Bukhari accompanied Madam Chief Minister. IG Police, Additional IG, Commandant Police Training College and other relevant officers were also present on the occasion

Also, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reached the parents pavilion after participating in the Police Training College passing out parade. The chief minister congratulated the parents of the constables and traffic assistants on being passed out successfully in the ceremony and shook hands with the women present over there. The grandfather of a lady constable put a hand of affection on the head of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif and prayed for her well-being.

The CM while talking with the parents of two lady constables said, “You are congratulated twice and myself also as they are my daughters.” She demanded from an elderly citizen to say ‘I Love You’ to Quaid Nawaz Sharif. CM Maryam Nawaz also met the lady constables and traffic assistants, shook hands with the female children and also had photographs with them. She checked 3 knot 3 gun and had a photograph by holding it.

No room for anti-social, criminal elements in Punjab: CM Maryam

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Thursday presided over a meeting to review law and order situation in the committee room at Police Training College Chung.

IG Police gave a comprehensive briefing about the law and order situation in the province. Steps being taken for bringing improvements in the Police and prosecution departments were reviewed during the meeting.

The chief minister said that there was no room for anti-social and criminal elements in Punjab. She vowed that the criminal gangs will be crushed with an iron hand in the Katcha area.

“There is no mercy and leniency for the Katcha dacoits. We will provide the latest equipment and ammunition to the police in the Katcha area. We will provide all resources to the Police as crime has to be stamped out from the province under any circumstance”, she pledged.

The chief minister said that important postings will only be assigned to honest and bold police officers. A special cell will be established to undertake third party monitoring of the police. Educated youths will be appointed investigation officers.

“We strictly adhere to our zero-tolerance police on narcotics and will also establish a special force in this regard. We will nab every influential and minor person found involved in drug peddling. The parents of a child getting addicted to narcotics go through traumatic conditions”.

She stated that combing operation will continue to identify anti-social elements in Punjab and the scope of digital monitoring through cameras will be extended across Lahore. “No shortcomings will be tolerated with regard to enforcement of laws.”

Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, Information Minister Azma Zahid Bokhari, MPA Sania Ashiq, Chief Secretary, Secretary Home, IGP, Additional IGP and other officials attended the meeting.