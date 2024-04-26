Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm expected in most parts of country: PMD

ISLAMABAD - Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm with isolated hailstorm is expected in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the next 24 hours, as per Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast.

Heavy falls are also likely at few places in north Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was affecting western parts of the country and likely to grip most upper/central parts on April 26. The PMD has warned that isolated/moderate to heavy rainfall may generate flash flood in local nullahs/Streams of Balochistan specially (Noushki, Chagai, Kharan, Turbat, Kech, Gwadar, Awaran, Ziarat, Pishin, Harnai, Zhob, Barkhan and Naseerabad) till April 27. Isolated/moderate to heavy rainfall may generate flash floods in local nullahs/Streams of Dir, Swat, Chitral, Mansehra, Kohistan and Kashmir from April 27-29. The possibility of landslides in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan may affect the vulnerable locations during the period. Windstorm/hailstorm and lightning may affect human lives, standing crops, loose structures like electric poles, vehicles and solar panels etc during the period. During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while hot in southern parts. However, rain-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Northwest Balochistan and Parachinar. The rainfall recorded was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Parachinar 03mm, Balochistan: Nokkundi 02 and Quetta 01mm. The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Dadu, Khairpur, Mohenjo Daro and Jacobabad 43 C.