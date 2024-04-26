Terrorism resurfacing in KP: Akhunzada Chattan

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Akhunzada Chattan yesterday said that terrorism was resurfacing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Speaking at a news conference here, Chattan said there was an urgent need to implement the National Action Plan.

He said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister was not convening the provincial assembly session so that the elected members can take oath. He said President Asif Ali Zardari should summon a jirga (representative gathering) for this purpose. Chattan said the tribal districts should be mainstreamed, and the federal government should provide Rs 100 billion annually to the province.

“Unfortunately, our province has fallen prey to misrule. The province witnessed ten years of the same party’s rule, and the mineral-rich province has been left barren. Ten years ago, there was a debt of 35 billion rupees, which has now risen to one trillion rupees. Terrorism was eradicated, but due to misrule, it has re-emerged. The Upper Dir district is the worst-hit by terrorism,” he added. Chattan said Chief Minister was entitled to convene an immediate session, but KP government was planning protests and rallies for their party.

“Protests are their right, but they should also work for the people of the province. They should work in the worst-hit areas by terrorism. From January to now, 14 police officers have been martyred in Bajaur district alone, and forces’ young men have been martyred on the border,” he said, adding the policies regarding Afghanistan need to be revised. Chattan said the BRT project was incurring a loss of Rs 16 billion.