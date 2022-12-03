Share:

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Friday, losing 243.42 points, a negative change of 0.57 percent, closing at 42150.10 against 42393.52 points on the previous day. A total of 143,209,118 shares were traded during the day as compared to 161,778,171 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 5.094 billion against Rs4.687 billion on the last trading day. As many as 327 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 85 of them recorded gains and 220 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 22 companies remained unchanged.