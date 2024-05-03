IHC orders PML-N MNAs to submit poll result forms

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday directed all three MNAs belonging to the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) from Islamabad to submit their original Form-45 and Form-46. An election tribunal, led by IHC Judge Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, held hearings on three separate petitions filed by Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) candidates, including Shoaib Shaheen Advocate, Syed Ali Bukhari Advocate, and Aamer Mughal, challenging the election results of three constituencies in the federal capital.

The petitioners filed the election petitions under Section 142 of the Election Act 2017, seeking to annul notifications issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the returned candidates to the NA from Constituencies NA-46, NA-47, and NA-48 as a result of the General Election 2024. In the written order, Justice Jahangiri stated that the election petitions were filed by the petitioners under Section 142 of the Elections Act, 2017, in conjunction with all other relevant provisions of the law. They prayed that, in light of the aforementioned provisions, the tribunal accept the titled petition and grant the following relief in the interest of justice. They requested the Election of the Returned Candidates to be declared void and the petitioners to be declared duly elected in their place.

They argued that the elections of respondent returned candidates, declared as such after committing cheating, fraud, and forgery, should be set aside, and the petitioners should be declared as returned candidates for the National Assembly NA-46, 47, and 48 Islamabad. Justice Jahangiri noted that the raised points require consideration and issued notices to the respondents. He added, “All respondents are directed to submit written statements/replies/parawise comments along with all relevant documents.”

“The respondents are also instructed to provide the original Forms-45 and Forms-46 issued to them by the Election Commission of Pakistan. The Election Commission of Pakistan is also directed to submit original Forms-45 along with Forms-46, in accordance with the law,” ordered Justice Tariq Mehmood.

After issuing the aforementioned directives, the election tribunal adjourned the hearing until May 20 for further proceedings.