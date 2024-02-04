DG LDA chairs development meeting

LAHORE - Commissioner Lahore and DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, chaired an important meeting regarding LDA City and Avenue One, in which project director LDA City, and Director LDA City gave briefings about development works. The process of possessions of LDA City Jinnah Sector C Block is continuing successfully. It was decided in the meeting that after Jinnah Sector C Block, F Block possession will be given. There are a total of 742 plots of 5 marla in F Block, possessions of all these will be given in this month. The process of marking the plots of F block is going on, asphalt work is also going on on Chenab road. It was briefed in the meeting that Facilitation Center of LDA City has been completed, finishing work is at last stage. Work on missing links of LDA City Jinnah sector is being done.