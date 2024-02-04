Sunday, February 04, 2024
DG LDA chairs development meeting

Our Staff Reporter
February 04, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  Commissioner Lahore and DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, chaired an important meeting regarding LDA City and Avenue One, in which project director LDA City, and Direc­tor LDA City gave briefings about development works. The process of possessions of LDA City Jinnah Sec­tor C Block is continuing successful­ly. It was decided in the meeting that after Jinnah Sector C Block, F Block possession will be given. There are a total of 742 plots of 5 marla in F Block, possessions of all these will be given in this month. The process of marking the plots of F block is go­ing on, asphalt work is also going on on Chenab road. It was briefed in the meeting that Facilitation Center of LDA City has been completed, fin­ishing work is at last stage. Work on missing links of LDA City Jinnah sec­tor is being done.

