Economic reforms top priority in our agenda: Aleem

LAHORE - President Istehkam-e-Pakistan Par­ty and Candidate for National and Provincial Assemblies Abdul Aleem Khan has said that we are together as we will not leave the masses alone and helpless at any stage. He added that injustice and exploita­tion will not be tolerated while our Government will bring the fruits of its economic reforms to the door­step of the common man by adding the self-respect of the citizens, first.

Addressing the public meetings in different area of NA-117, Abdul Aleem Khan said that the common man as a consumer already paying taxes since the creation of this coun­try and now it is the turn of elite ones to contribute towards national resources so that we can provide the people with the facilities which is their basic right. Abdul Aleem Khan said that while making large-scale reforms in the Health and Education sectors, they both will be developed on integrated and mod­ern lines so that the future of the country can be secured according to the requirements of the national base. Abdul Aleem Khan said that in PP 145 & 146, both Provincial Constituencies of NA 117, surveys have been conducted at the grass root level to gage the problems and now we are well aware of the real­ity. He indicated that after February 8, top priority will be given to the welfare of this area on a war foot­ing basis to provide basic facilities to the citizens. Abdul Aleem Khan claimed that the long deprivations of this area will be eliminated in the shortest possible time. He appreci­ated the holding of election rallies by Abbas Jat, Sarfaraz Khan, Naeem Mughal and other political figures in Begum Kot, Sui Gas Road, Lajpat Road and other areas of NA 117. Provincial Assembly Candidate from PP-145 Samiullah Khan, Ex Provin­cial Minister Mian Khalid Mahmood and Mian Junaid Zulfikar were also present on the occasion. Meanwhile, Ex MPA Shoaib Siddiqui in PP 149 is continuing the election campaign of Abdul Aleem Khan at a fast pace. Similarly, door-to-door canvassing is also in full swing in Garhi Shahu, Achant Garh, Ghorey Shah, Gosht Market, Signal Shop, Baja Line and adjacent areas where Shoaib Sid­diqui has addressed various corner meetings. He said that both Maryam Nawaz and Abdul Aleem Khan are indispensable for NA 119 and PP 149. He said that long standing pub­lic service of Abdul Aleem Khan has no other alternate as every other house is being benefited from free dispensaries, water filtration plants and monthly financial aid. Shoaib Siddiqui expressed hope that mass­es will make Maryam Nawaz and Abdul Aleem Khan successful with a huge majority on February 8.